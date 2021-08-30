As fans predict Meena’s next victim, an Emmerdale character warns.

After tonight’s episode, Emmerdale viewers believe they know who Meena’s next victim will be.

Since killing Leanna Cavanagh last month, Paige Sandhu’s evil character has reigned terror over the long-running serial.

Meena has since denied any involvement in the murder and continues to sadistically play with the ring she stole from Leanna as a remembrance of her deranged behavior.

This has led to speculation that Meena will kill again, with fans of the ITV show guessing on who her next victim would be.

Fans fear that Isabel Hodgin’s character will be next after an unsettling conversation with Victoria Sugden in the shop during tonight’s episode.

After noticing the chemistry between Victoria and David Metcalfe, Meena has sought to maintain space between the two.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their belief that Meena’s jealousy puts Victoria in jeopardy.

“Meena is going to try to kill Victoria, isn’t she?” one person speculated.

“Watch out Victoria, she’ll kill you next,” said another.

“Victoria must be thick if she believes Meena isnâ€TMt honing her scalpel for her,” a third said.

“Be careful Victoria Meena knows everything,” said a fourth.