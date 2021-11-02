As fans cry for a return, a Gogglebox star reveals the reason behind the show’s cancellation.

Sandra Martin has revealed the reason for her departure from Gogglebox.

With Sandi Bogle, the 59-year-old was a founding member of the popular Channel 4 show’s cast.

Until Sandi left the show in 2016, the reality TV personality delivered funny comments on the week’s best programming alongside her closest pal.

Sandra returned to Gogglebox for one more season with her daughter before departing at the end of the series.

Fans have been pleading with the TV star to return and explain why she departed the show.

“I missed Sandi so much after she went,” Sandra tweeted.

She went on to say: “It was also a contract show. If you’re on Gogglebox, you won’t be able to watch certain series like Big Brother.” After Gogglebox, the entertainment personality took advantage of the opportunity to appear on other shows, including Celebrity First Dates, Britain’s Got Talent, and 100 Years Younger.

Sandra, on the other hand, continued to express her satisfaction at having been a part of the show.

She continued, ” “In any case, I’m content. It had been 5 years since I had sat on the couch.” Sandra has already responded with a follow-up tweet, addressing a harsh comment from a fan and providing an update on her job.

Sandra expressed herself as follows: “I left because life on the other side is divine. Just got a deal with Now That’s Entertainment to work alongside Sam Bailey and a slew of other notable stars.”