As family anxieties grow, a missing Southport man isn’t acting like himself.

The relatives of a missing Southport man said his absence has left them saddened.

Michael Dowling, 34, was last seen on Saturday, September 4 at his residence on Linaker Street in Southport.

Michael’s housemates were the last ones to see him, but his family became increasingly anxious after a friend was unable to contact him on Thursday.

Rachel Dowling, Michael’s sister-in-law, claimed he has been dealing with his mental health in recent weeks and has been acting “out of character.”

She has begged with Michael to let them know he is safe and has urged everyone to keep an eye out for her brother-in-law.

“Unfortunately, his mental health has deteriorated,” Rachel remarked.

“We’re just concerned because we know he’s not in the best of spirits right now.

“Right now, he isn’t acting like himself, and you wouldn’t recognize him.” He keeps to himself most of the time, but he does have a large number of pals.

“He’s simply a regular kid who enjoys playing video games and caring for his kitties. He used to work in the kitchen at Anfield and is a huge Liverpool fan.”

Michael was last seen wearing an Adidas jacket, blue trousers, and black Adidas trainers with a white stripe, according to Rachel.

Michael has a Liver bird tattoo on his right arm and is described as Caucasian, 6ft 2in tall, of proportionate build, with receding brown hair and blue eyes.

Merseyside Police are now appealing for public assistance in locating Michael.

If you see Michael, please contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People on 116 000, or send details to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-

“Everyone is heartbroken. We’re very concerned about him since we know he’s not in the best of spirits,” Rachel continued.

“We just want him to know that he isn’t in any danger and that we all adore him; all we want is for him to be secure.

“If he reads this, all we want is that he contact someone to let us know he’s okay.”