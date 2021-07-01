As Faith and Eric visit the hospital, Emmerdale fans notice a major mistake.

Fans of Emmerdale were quick to notice a major oversight tonight when Eric and Faith went to the hospital.

As Faith awaited her testing, the two sat in the waiting area, both nervous.

Faith was concerned that her cancer had returned after speaking with doctor Manpreet, so Manpreet scheduled her for urgent tests.

Faith intended to go to the hospital on her own, but Eric insisted on driving her, claiming he needed to go to the cash and carry.

In the waiting room, Faith and Eric talked about their past and reminisced about their prior relationship.

Eric expressed his love for her but stated that his heart belonged to Brenda.

Because of the current coronavirus restrictions, the couple sat apart, but viewers quickly noticed another issue.

Many admirers pointed out that the two were not wearing facial masks, as is still required by the covid precautions, as they conversed.

Many of them resorted to social media to express their displeasure.

“So Eric has taken Faith to the hospital, he’s sitting in the waiting room with her but he’s miles away from her, and none of them is wearing a mask,” Michelle Walker explained. “I’M IN THE HOSPITAL!!!!”

“I thought you had to wear a mask in the hospital,” ChrisP said. Despite having her own, my far better and more vital half was given one.”

“Why isn’t she wearing a mask?” questioned another.