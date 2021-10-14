As excitement grows at Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton’s new stadium overcomes its first two significant challenges.

“I’m aiming for a design that feels like it ‘grown from the Docks,’ and that can look both futuristic and timeless at the same time.”

Everton officials first visited Bramley-Moore Dock five years ago today.

Dan Meis, a member of that delegation, said those comments less than a year later, knowing he had to say something memorable.

The architect tasked with bringing the Blues’ new stadium vision to life realized he was dealing with a unique fanbase and a unique location.

I can attest to both.

However, when it comes to the latter, I’m fortunate enough to have the benefit of a magnificent vantage position.

For the record, this correspondent has lived in New Brighton for many years, a beach village ‘over the water’ from Liverpool with breathtaking vistas of one of the world’s most recognizable marine cityscapes.

Farhad Moshiri was photographed with other club officials, including Bill Kenwright, Jon Woods, Sasha Ryazantsev, Robert Elstone, and Meis, at a disused and dilapidated Mersey riverside site in Liverpool’s Vauxhall district on October 14, 2016, seven months after securing his initial controlling stake in Everton.

Of course, this was Bramley-Moore Dock.

On the same day, the delegation paid a visit to Stonebridge Cross.

While no one likes to belittle the people of Croxteth, who gave the world Wayne Rooney, there appeared to be little dispute in the minds of the Blues’ executives or fans about which of the two possibilities was the most preferred.

Stonebridge Cross would have been the most straightforward option because it was a 50-acre plot of unoccupied land at the time, adjacent to both the East Lancs Road and the M57.

Evertonians may be forgiven for dreaming big after years of failures, especially now that their club has the ambition and, more importantly, the financial strength to create something genuinely spectacular.

On November 7, three weeks later, with supporters pressing for the waterfront option, Mr Moshiri announced that the club had “received soundings from fans” and that “in our minds, we know where we want to go.” We have made a commitment.” As a result of this. “The summary has come to an end.”