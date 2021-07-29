As Everton’s training regime alters, Lucas Digne makes a ‘different’ Rafa Benitez admission.

Lucas Digne has declared that he is fully fit ahead of Everton’s key 2021/22 season.

The Blues defender competed in the European Championships with France this summer, but was forced to miss what proved to be his team’s key game when they were eliminated on penalties by Switzerland in the round of 16.

The problem for the left-back appeared to be the end of his campaign at first, but hopes quickly developed that he may still play a role for his country if they made it to the knockout stages.

The 28-year-old has gone on to prove those predictions correct, working tirelessly to ensure he has played a key role in both of Everton’s recent matches in the United States.

“I feel great!” Digne told evertontv. During my vacation, I put in a lot of effort with my team.

“I think you can see now that I’m 100 percent! I’m all in for the squad, and I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”

The defender had his first opportunity to work with Everton manager Rafa Benitez at the training camp in Florida.

The France international explained what the team has been doing differently under their new coach, as well as what he expects from himself and his teammates in order for them to have a good season in 2021-22.

“He’s [Benitez] a great manager, everyone knows him, and we have to adapt to his way of doing things. He’s unique, and every player is expected to give his all for the team,” Digne remarked.

“We’re shooting a lot of footage and doing a lot of strategy work. It’s beneficial to the team, in my opinion.

“I’d like to see a solid team throughout the year, one that is more consistent than in previous years. Of course, we must pay attention to the nuances, and we must see a winning attitude in every game, not just a few.

“If we accomplish that, I think we’ll have a wonderful season.”

Everton’s tour of the United States came to an end on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 victory over Pumas, due to Moise Kean’s first-half goal.

The squad faced difficult circumstances throughout their time in America, but Digne recognizes that the effort put in was well worth it. “The summary has come to an end.”