As Everton’s plot reveals, Jurgen Klopp issues a ’emotional’ Liverpool warning.

As they prepare for a potentially tense return to Goodison Park, Jurgen Klopp has advised his Liverpool players to handle their emotions properly.

The Reds make their first trip across Stanley Park since October 2020, when Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara were both seriously injured after being caught by Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Richarlison, respectively.

Both Van Dijk and Thiago are anticipated to start for Liverpool in the latest encounter, with the Reds looking to improve on a record of only one win in their previous nine away derbies.

There is sure to be an explosive atmosphere, since it is the first Goodison match between the rivals to be played in front of fans since March 2019.

Klopp also stated: “We’ll play football, and football requires a level mind. It is crucial at all times.

“We’re still an emotional squad, but you have to know how to channel that energy, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“We’re all aware that derbies have a unique atmosphere. But it’s a football game, and we’re going to approach it that way.

“We have a good idea of what our supporters want. We comprehend the supporters’ souls and strive to make their aspirations and wishes come true.

“They are more focused on Derby games, but from our perspective, it is a football game that we must approach as a normal football game.”

Van Dijk returned to action during preseason after a nine-month layoff, and has shown indications of returning to his peak form in recent weeks.

On Saturday, he scored his first goal in over 14 months in a 4-0 Anfield thrashing of old club Southampton, and Klopp is certain that the centre-back will be unfazed by his return to Goodison Park.

“It’s tough to dismiss and disregard something like that because we are human beings,” he remarked. “But it’s a situation that shouldn’t and doesn’t happen very often; I don’t recall seeing one in any other game since then.

“It can happen, and it’s always unfortunate when a player is hurt. It should have been handled differently, but that’s beside the point.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”