As Everton’s dismal transfer exit approaches, the enigma surrounding James Rodriguez leads to numerous narratives.

As a result, it appears like James Rodriguez’s time at Everton is coming to an end in a fairly sudden and unsatisfactory manner.

The former Real Madrid superstar has yet to play in front of Blues fans at Goodison Park, and a move to Qatar at this point in his career does not seem appropriate for someone with such incredible natural skill.

It’s left a sour taste in many people’s mouths, and fingers are already being pointed at various parties as the source of the playmaker’s wish to quit.

“The club is to blame; they made it known throughout the summer that they intended to sell him.”

“Rafa Benitez is to blame; he should have made room in the side for him and given him a chance.”

“It’s James Rodriguez’s fault; he made it apparent that he didn’t want to play for the club after Carlo Ancelotti left.”

In the aftermath of the news that Rodriguez is in talks with Al-Rayyan about a possible move, some supporters may be telling their friends and family these stories.

The truth is that the Colombian international’s recent stint at Everton has been cloaked in mystery, with frustratingly little information available.

No one knows what prompted the 30-year-possible old’s departure from the club, so fans are forced to make their own judgments.

The club is currently in a well-documented financial difficulty, and recouping Rodriguez’s substantial weekly salaries would undoubtedly be high on the priority list.

Benitez, on the other hand, has already worked with the player at Real Madrid, though reports at the time suggested the two did not get along.

If the Spaniard believes the playmaker does not fit into his new approach at Everton, it is understandable that he would want to sell him and bring in a successor, as was the initial plan in the summer.

Of course, when Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his return to Real Madrid, Rodriguez lost the manager who brought him to the club in the first place.

The 30-year-old made no bones about the fact that he would not be on Merseyside if it weren’t for. “The summary has come to an end.”