As Everton look to resurrect their season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been dubbed a “spark.”

Danny Mills believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin may provide Everton with the spark they need to turn their season around.

Despite missing much of the season due to a broken toe earlier in the season, the 24-year-old striker has three goals in three appearances this season.

In his absence, the Toffees have struggled and are in 14th in the Premier League league, having won just one of their past 11 games.

Due to Financial Fair Play laws, Blues manager Rafael Benitez was unable to spend heavily in the summer to enhance his squad, and he now faces a near-impossible task in trying to turn around his team’s poor form.

According to the Metro, though, the Spaniard stated that Calvert-Lewin was’really close’ to returning to first-team action, and Mills feels the England striker would have the same impact as a new signing.

“Without a doubt, he can be the catalyst – he makes a significant impact.” Football Insider spoke with Mills about the situation.

“He serves as a focal point for them, scores goals, and introduces them to a new way of playing.” He’s the team’s leading striker. It provides them the capacity to score from crosses and set pieces all of a sudden.

“He has the ability to keep the ball and bring others into play.” All of these elements have the potential to make a difference for Everton.” Richarlison and Salomon Rondon have filled in for Calvert-Lewin this season, although they have combined for only four goals.

The England striker scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions last season, and the Blues will rely on their star to deliver in the second half of the season if they are to salvage anything from a poor campaign.

The Toffees’ next match is on Boxing Day, when they travel to Burnley.