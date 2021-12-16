As European clubs make fresh AFCON demands, Liverpool is given a double injury boost.

In a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the European Club Association (ECA) stated that teams may refuse to release African players for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane for the Cameroon tournament from early January to early February, but latest rumours suggest that the competition may be postponed indefinitely.

Concerns over the new omicron coronavirus type appear to have put the competition in jeopardy.

The ECA is especially concerned about ‘players’ well-being,’ since incidents continue to rise around the world.

When the scheme to create a European Super League was uncovered in April, Liverpool quit the ECA, but returned a few months later when the concept was shelved.

A letter from the ECA to the CAF, allegedly dated December 10th, stated: “With the January 2022 window and AFCON rapidly approaching, all stakeholders are once again dealing with a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing imposition of new limitations by various government bodies.

“As you are aware, the pandemic and its implications raise three fundamental concerns for clubs when it comes to the release of players to national teams: first and foremost, the clubs’ responsibility to ensure that each and every player’s wellbeing is properly protected; second, that clubs are not forced to be without players for club competition matches; and third, that all players return to their clubs in a timely fashion following national duty, as per the applicable regulations.”

Roberto Firmino has resumed full training with Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp reporting no new injury concerns.

After recuperating from an eye injury, Curtis Jones was available for ‘major chunks’ of practice this week, according to Klopp.

Both Firmino and Jones have been out since October, but Klopp has hinted that they could return against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Adrian have been ruled out, while Divock Origi has been ruled out due to a’minor injury.’

“I really don’t like to talk about it,” Klopp remarked, “because every time I say something like, ‘It looks really wonderful,’ then I.

