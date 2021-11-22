As EU COVID Vaccine Protests Turn Violent, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Calls Rioters “Idiots.”

The Dutch Prime Minister called protesters “idiots” for the violent rioting screaming for freedom, according to the Associated Press. Authorities in the European Union are facing protests and backlash after imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities on Monday urged individuals to refrain from violent protests, to be patient, and to be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as infection rates had risen once more. On Monday, government leaders and EU officials stated that a return to pre-COVID days is still unlikely, and that some of the nonviolent protests that became violent were unproductive.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte simply labeled those who transformed the protests into violent riots “idiots.”

After the fourth wave of viruses began locking down Austrians and pushing COVID-19 limitations in several European countries, the protests began. New limitations have been imposed on citizens, prohibiting activities such as working in workplaces and drinking in pubs.

Civil unrest is also fueled by dissatisfaction with leaders who promised that vaccinations would bring freedom. The EU governments agreed to re-impose controls and ban non-vaccinated individuals after the delta strain caused an increase in infection numbers.

“Unable to work where you want to work, to live where you want to live.” “That’s not what we stand for, that’s not freedom,” Eveline Denayer, who was among the approximately 35,000 people who attended Sunday’s march in Brussels, said.

“We live in Western Europe, and all we want is to be free again,” she remarked.

Protest marches drew tens of thousands of people from Zagreb to Rome, and from Vienna to Brussels and Rotterdam, with some turning violent as a result of the additional lockdown measures.

Police in Rotterdam used live fire to disperse rioters on Friday night, and four individuals were shot during the rioting. In total, about 100 people were held in the Netherlands and Belgium. Rioters hit police with stones at the end of the Brussels rally, prompting officers to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the masses. Youths tossed pyrotechnics at police personnel during disturbances across Belgium.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I understand that there are a lot of conflicts in society since we’ve been dealing with the coronavirus’s agony for a long time. This is a condensed version of the information.