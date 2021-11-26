As Erling Haaland’s plans change, Liverpool receives a £35 million transfer bonus.

Five victories in five games. This season, Liverpool has made light work of the so-called Champions League Group of Death.

After overcoming the challenges of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and FC Porto with relative ease, they have earned £11.5 million from their group-stage efforts, with that sum growing to £13.9 million if they win at the San Siro in two weeks.

With two games to spare, the Reds secured first place and a place in the knockout stages, as well as a further £8.2 million for reaching the round of 16, bringing their total prize money to a potential £35.5 million, depending on the outcome of their final group game in Italy, having already earned £13.4 million just for reaching the group stages in the first place.

Champions League play is as valuable as ever to European sides, with a further £37.1 million on offer if you make it all the way to the final and complete the season as European champions. It will continue to provide Liverpool with a nice windfall in the months and years ahead.

Then there’s the £3.9 million prize for competing in and winning the European Super Cup final next year.

However, while the Reds’ place in Europe’s top continental competition is officially guaranteed for the New Year, a handful of teams have already been eliminated with one game to go.

After Christmas, both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be relegated to the Europa League, limiting their financial returns from the Champions League in comparison to Liverpool.

Dortmund’s two group-stage victories have added £4.8 million to their overall prize money after they each earned £13.4 million for qualifying for the group stages.

Leipzig, on the other hand, has only been able to add £3.2 million to their bank account thanks to one group-stage win and one group-stage tie.

The Bundesliga two are losing out in comparison to their continental opponents, with only £20.2 million up for grabs for going all the way in Europe’s secondary championship.

While Dortmund is on course to qualify for next year’s Champions League, Leipzig is now outside of Germany’s European berths entirely.

Dortmund has only been a regular in the Champions League since Jurgen Klopp's arrival at the club.