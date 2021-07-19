As enthusiastic revellers return, nightclubs open their doors at midnight.

As they waited up for their first night out dancing since the pandemic began, excited revellers in England characterized the midnight reopening of nightclubs as “like New Year.”

Some said they’d “missed the rush” of being out, while others said they’d grown tired of waiting in lines and needed to use the restroom.

It comes as the last of the coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on Monday, allowing nightclubs to reopen to the public.

Following a countdown from 10, clubbers queued for more than an hour outside Egg nightclub in north London and cheered as the clock reached midnight.

Chloe Waite, 37, a fundraiser who was first in line, said the event was “something we’ll remember for a long time.”

She told the PA news agency, “It’s going to be a fantastic night.”

“This is a New Year’s Eve-type experience for me, and it’s something we’ll remember for a long, long time, and we might not get another chance for a while.”

Gabriel Wildsmith, a 26-year-old London-based video producer who joined Ms Waite at the front of the line, said he missed “meeting random people” and establishing friends.

He expressed his delight, saying, “I’ve been waiting for this for so long… practically since we locked down.”

“I enjoy going to nightclubs and meeting new people. You create wonderful friends, which you couldn’t do until tonight.”

“I’ve been here for an hour, and I’m pretty excited,” he added.

However, while people speculated about the environment inside, old exasperations resurfaced quickly with full bladders and weary feet for some.

“I’m a bit open-minded as to how it’s going to be,” one woman named Dolores Frankenstein said.

“I’m not sure if it’ll be excellent; it could be bad. It may be quiet or busy, but I believe it’ll be a little daunting to be back in the midst of so many people.”

“I’m getting a little tired of queuing,” she continued.

“I need a wee but we’re in the queue, I’ve missed the feeling,” Liam Turner, a warehouse worker from Banbury, said.

“We’re very excited; it’s been a long time, way too long, so I’m just delighted to be back.

“I’ve missed the.”Summary comes to an end.”