As England’s ‘independence day’ approaches, all adults are recommended to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Adults in the United Kingdom are apparently being provided the Covid-19 vaccine, as restrictions in England are set to lift on Monday.

According to the BBC, roughly 88 percent of people have received a first dosage, and around 68 percent have had both.

It comes after over 50,000 daily cases were recorded on Friday and Saturday, the highest levels of illness since January.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, disclosed on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus despite having received two doses of the vaccine, raising doubts about whether other Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, may be required to isolate.

On Monday, the so-called “freedom day,” almost all limitations on social contact will be lifted in England. Mr Johnson asked anyone who had not not scheduled their inoculation to do so as soon as possible. “Now let’s finish the job,” he said, according to reports.