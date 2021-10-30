As energy firms migrate, Martin Lewis issues a caution to consumers.

Martin Lewis has advised millions of people not to join a fixed energy contract right now.

Martin, a money saving expert, advises individuals to “do nothing” and let their current tariff roll over to the energy price ceiling.

The energy price cap, which sets a ceiling on the rates you pay for each unit of gas and electricity, is now 30% less expensive than the best fixed plans currently available.

Martin warned consumers that they can expect letters from their existing energy supplier asking them to lock in a deal, according to Mirror Online.

In the past, the cheapest energy packages were usually fixed rate deals rather than variable rate deals, but the energy crisis has turned this reasoning on its head, encouraging people to switch.

It comes as wholesale energy prices have risen dramatically in recent weeks, leading thirteen gas and electricity companies to declare bankruptcy since September.

“Expect to get sophisticated letters touting the merits of mending – playing into switchers’ impulses as if these were normal times, when that was the correct thing to do,” Martin said in the current MoneySavingExpert newsletter.

“It’s no surprise that they’re trying all they can to pull people off the pricing cap.

“However, as a consumer, mending right now is almost probably NOT the best option (I can’t say for sure without a crystal ball, but it’s my strong suspicion).”

You should be immediately placed on the energy price cap if you have never switched energy suppliers or if you were recently shifted to a new provider after your old one went out of business.

The price maximum for standard and default tariffs was lifted by Ofgem this month from £1,138 to £1,277 for a typical user, an increase of £139.

Meanwhile, the prepaid price maximum increased by £153, from £1,156 to £1309.

Variable energy tariffs are expected to be in use in around 50% of residences.