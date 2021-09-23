As energy companies fall, Martin Lewis reveals what “no one is telling you.”

Following the bankruptcy of major energy companies, Martin Lewis has outlined to Britons “what no one is telling them.”

After the energy sector was rocked by rocketing worldwide wholesale gas prices, at least 1.5 million consumers have seen their providers go bankrupt in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Avro became the largest of a string of recent energy market collapses, with 580,000 residential gas and electricity customers. The number of collapsed companies now accounts for more than 5% of the market.

Following the outbreak, the government issued an urgent warning to all pet owners in the United Kingdom.

As a result, the government is preparing for the worst-case scenario of high gas prices being more than a “short spike,” with a minister admitting that the energy price cap is under “pressure.”

Paul Scully, the business minister, stated that the energy price gap is under pressure, claiming that it saves dual-fuel energy users roughly £100 per year, but that it will be up to the regulator Ofgem to decide whether it should rise.

The next review of the cap is scheduled for April.

Martin explained what this entails for clients as a matter of ‘damage limitation.’

“What no one is telling you is what happens next, because the price cap resets every six months,” he stated on his ITV show.

The current price cap is based on wholesale gas prices from the beginning of February to the end of July, according to Martin.

However, from April 1, a new price cap will be implemented, which will be based on current wholesale pricing and will last through the end of January.

“Based on current run rates, industry analysts expect another 14% increase to £1455 per year,” Martin added.

“So, when you’re thinking about a price ceiling, think about what’s going to happen next April, not what’s going to happen in the next six months,” he said.

Martin advised Brits to either stay on their company’s default, price-capped variable tariff or switch to the cheapest option.

On Thursday, at 8.30 p.m., The Martin Lewis Money Show Live will return to ITV.