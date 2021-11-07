As EncroChat catches up with the ‘Liverpool Mafia’ Warren left behind, he is prepared for release.

Curtis Warren, a notorious Liverpool criminal, is poised to be released, prompting discussion about his probable return to the city.

Warren is likely to be released next year, according to the publication The Mirror.

After refusing to pay an unprecedented £198 million confiscation order, the Toxteth man was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2009, followed by a 10-year sentence in 2014.

Restrictions and rules When Curtis Warren gets released, he will have to follow suit. Warren’s prospective return to Liverpool, where he grew up, has sparked some conjecture in the city’s underbelly.

After a brutal gang conflict in the mid-1990s, Warren, a well-known player in the city’s crime hierarchy, went to Holland.

One former acquaintance of Warren said it was “ironic” that he was due to be released at a time when the EncroChat phone network had sent several of the city’s most dangerous criminals to prison.

“Just as Curtis is coming out after all these years, everyone else is back in,” the man, who did not want to be identified, said. The police’s EncroChat breakthrough appears to have caught up with everyone who made a fortune after Warren was imprisoned in the 1990s.

“It’s probably for the best that Curtis has been locked up since 2007, because he didn’t wind up utilizing an Encro like the rest of us.”

Some of Warren’s old pals from the past, such as Stephen Mee, are still around. Mee recently appeared in the real crime show Liverpool Narcos, where he discussed forging ties with drug traffickers in South America.

Mee and Warren were both sentenced to seven years in a high-security prison in Holland for drug offenses.

He was subsequently deported to the United Kingdom, where he had to serve the remainder of a 22-year sentence that had been handed down in the early 1990s. In 2012, Mee was released.

Former contemporaries of Warren’s, such as John Haase and Paul Bennett, have both recently been freed from prison.

After it was discovered that Haase and Bennett, both from north Liverpool, had engineered an elaborate hoax, they were both sentenced to life in prison in 2008. “The summary has come to an end.”