It has been established that a person was discovered deceased on a train track today.

After receiving complaints of a person on the tracks at 1.42pm, British Transport Police (BTP) were dispatched to New Lane station in Burscough.

Fire engines and an air ambulance are seen responding to the event in video and images taken at the scene.

According to one eyewitness, forensics officers were also present at the site.

“The train stopped between New Lane and Causeway Lane,” they told The Washington Newsday.

“Earlier helicopters and rescue teams, as well as forensics on the track.”

The person died at the site, according to a British Transport Police spokesperson.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their death, according to the statement.

“Officers were called to New Lane station at 1.42pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a police spokesperson said.

“Paramedics were also dispatched, but regrettably, one person was pronounced deceased on the site.

“Officers are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding their death.”

The Northern railway service between Wigan Wallgate and Southport station has previously experienced delays, however services have since resumed.

