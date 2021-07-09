As Elsa triggers a tornado watch and flash flood warning, the New York subway system floods.

Tropical Storm Elsa is heading at 21 mph toward the East Coast, with forecasts predicting that the storm will strengthen over the next 24 hours. Flash flood warnings have been issued for more than 50 million people in the United States.

Elsa will continue to travel through the eastern mid-Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its last advisory as of 11 p.m. EDT, with heavy rainfall forecast in New England on Friday.

A vast portion of the East Coast is expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain by Friday. The biggest totals are predicted along and east of Interstate-95 up over the mid-Atlantic, according to ABC News. Rainfall of up to 6 inches is expected in regions of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Residents were seen wading through subterranean waters to get to the subway in various Big Apple train stations in New York.

According to Fox News, flooding was reported at the 191st Street No. 1 rail station, the 157th Street station, and the 125th Street station.

The flooding reports came under the National Weather Service’s (NWS) “severe thunderstorm watch,” which lasted until 9 p.m. Tornadoes have been reported in addition to flooding in several locations of New York.

According to ABC News, four tornadoes have been reported in three states as a result of the tropical storm. Damage was reported in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

A tornado thought to have been created by Elsa struck the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in southern Georgia on Wednesday, injuring numerous persons.

According to the Weather Channel, the tornado destroyed “several recreational vehicles” and an RV park at the base. A number of trees were also felled in the neighborhood.

Despite trailers with people inside turning over when the storm hit, none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Areas in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states have been issued warnings.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in force for the following areas:

The National Weather Service (NHC) issued a flash flood warning for the mid-Atlantic and New England regions early Thursday.

According to The New York Times, the National Weather Service (NWS) anticipated tornadoes in regions of Southern New England, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia between Thursday evening and Friday early.

Elsa is on her way to the Chesapeake Bay. The tropical storm is expected to weaken by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, killing one person after a tree toppled and struck two automobiles.