As efforts to contain a new migrant caravan of 2,000 people in southern Mexico fail, the caravan marches north.

According to Reuters, a migrant caravan of about 2,000 individuals from Central America and the Caribbean left the Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border on Sunday, continuing a string of groups that have already left the area.

According to Reuters, the caravan arrived at Huehuetan, 15 miles north of Tapachula, on Monday morning. The majority of those in the group are said to be fleeing “violence, poverty, and rising hunger crises” in their native countries. Some others stated they couldn’t stand the “prison-like” circumstances in Tapachula any longer.

“Migrants have no place to live in Tapachula. We don’t have a job, and we don’t have enough money to pay our rent “While waiting in an hours-long line at a Mexican immigration processing center, Atis, a Haitian migrant, told Reuters. “We’re waiting at immigration, but if we don’t have any other options, we’ll depart on foot, in another caravan.” Thousands of migrants have left Tapachula in the last several months.

A caravan of 3,000 people departed Tapachula two weeks ago with the purpose of meeting up with another caravan of 1,400 people who fled the city in October. These caravans’ leaders stated that their goal was to reach the US-Mexico border.

These parties left Tapachula after waiting in the city for permission to travel across Mexico and becoming frustrated with the slow pace of the process. Caravan leader Irineo Mujica, who led the October group, described the city as a “open-air prison” and said there were too many unknowns waiting for the immigration procedure system to play out.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the Mexican government’s perceived lack of progress in processing papers, Mujica also attacked the United States for its immigration policies at the time.

"They're simply denying their own responsibility. They haven't been able to deal with immigration effectively "In October, he told reporters. "If I'm being honest, I believe we knew what we had with Donald Trump at the very least. We don't know what to expect from Biden. He appears to have no idea what he's talking about when it comes to immigration since he says one thing and does another." More than 1.6 million contacts have been reported at US Customs and Border Protection since President Joe Biden assumed office.