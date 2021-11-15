As Ed Balls makes his debut on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, viewers have said the same thing.

Until November 17, the former Shadow Chancellor will co-host the ITV news programme with Susanna Reid.

Ed had previously appeared on Good Morning Britain as a guest, but this was his first time anchoring the show.

Susanna was delighted to greet the former Labour politician on his first day, having just finished watching Ed’s probe into the care home issue.

Ed’s mother has dementia, and his two-part BBC series explores what life is like for those who work in the field.