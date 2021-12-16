As DWP disability benefits rulings are overturned, a PIP warning is given.

Following a tribunal, the Department of Work and Pensions had 67 percent of its first decisions regarding Personal Independence Payment reversed.

According to new numbers from the Ministry of Justice, some disability benefits rulings are overturned.

15,000 (63 percent) of the Social Security and Child Support Tribunal’s disposal hearings were cleared at hearing, and 59 percent of these were overturned in the customer’s favor.

PIP had a 67 percent overturn rate, whereas Disability Living Allowance (DLA) had a 65 percent overturn rate, Employment Support Allowance (ESA) had a 54 percent overturn rate, and UC had a 42 percent overturn rate.

Following the publication of these numbers, Scope and other disability organizations urged anyone affected to appeal PIP payment determinations.

The disability charity’s Executive Director of Strategy, James Taylor, explained what these figures indicate in terms of how disability benefit decisions are decided.

“These data indicate the system is working against disabled people,” Mr Taylor told the Express. A large percentage of decisions are being overturned once again.

“Behind these staggering figures are a slew of heartbreaking stories from disabled people and their families who have endured months of agonizing stress, worry, and the fear of not being accepted in order to obtain financial assistance that will allow them to live independently.”

“These poor choices wreak havoc on a person’s life. Fighting for financial assistance takes a toll on disabled people’s emotional and physical health, and it can lead to poverty for their families.

“A large proportion of disabled people have told us that their assessors did not comprehend their condition or how it affects their lives.”

“An assessor with the necessary understanding will be able to comprehend the genuine impact of a person’s condition and how it may fluctuate, as well as providing handicapped individuals confidence that they will receive a fair evaluation and the right conclusion the first time.”

According to KentLive, all benefit applicants, including PIP claimants, have the opportunity to appeal a judgment to the Social Security and Child Support Tribunal.

This body is impartial, which means it is not subject to the scrutiny of the government or the Department for Work and Pensions.

To be eligible for an appeal, claimants must first request that their case be reconsidered as part of the “mandated reconsideration” procedures.

