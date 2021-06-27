As drones were sighted flying above gardens, people couldn’t agree on the term “invasion of privacy.”

Residents on the Wirral were split on whether or not a drone seen “hovering” above a lawn was a “invasion of privacy.”

“Just had a drone hovering over my lawn for ages, whilst I’m lying on my sun lounger enjoying a glass of wine, absolute invasion of privacy, should be bloody banned,” one homeowner wrote on the Facebook page Wallasey Gossip.

Many individuals commented on the post, agreeing that the drone was violating privacy guidelines, with one commenter calling it “creepy.”

“I threw a rock at one hovering outside my daughter’s window… nah, I’m with you, it’s creepy,” they added.

Another individual questioned the legality of flying drones.

“Thought you needed permission from the landowner to fly a drone?” they asked.

Other individuals joked that it might be taken down with a garden hose or a “slingshot.”

Others, though, argued that it was a “invasion of privacy,” claiming that it wasn’t peering in the resident’s garden.

“I love how everyone thinks it’s staring into the garden,” one person commented.

“I realize that you believe it was, but the operator may have had the camera pointed somewhere else and the ideal location for it occurred to be over your yard without your knowledge.”

“Actions aren’t necessarily evil, and people shouldn’t always jump to conclusions.”

“I also get that you believe it was there for too long, but without understanding the intention, it could simply be innocent.”

“I had one come across my garden and hover for around 15 minutes,” another user added. “It turned out it was the tunnel people doing stuff, not everyone is a perv.”

Some onlookers wondered if the drone belonged to the cops because they claimed to have heard sirens in the vicinity.

“I believe it belongs to the police, because there are a lot of sirens coming in the direction of New Brighton,” one individual remarked.

“Four police cars just up from the primmy,” said another.

The initial poster, on the other hand, stated that they had not heard any emergency services near their home.