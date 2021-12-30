As Dr. Lipo with Evolution MD, Cesar Velilla is leaving a legacy in aesthetic medicine.

In today’s society, cosmetic surgery is no longer frowned upon. Although some people are still against aesthetic procedures, the growing popularity of them shows that many people have learned to ignore such rubbish and embrace their best selves. Aesthetic surgery has progressed from a method of correcting physical flaws to procedures that restore youthful beauty. Dr. Cesar Velilla is a well-known surgeon and aesthetic medicine specialist who has dedicated his life to the profession. Dr. Velilla has effectively improved thousands of lives via his expertise, making them look and feel good about themselves, with over a decade of experience.

Dr. Cesar Velilla was born in Columbia and raised in a close-knit family. He graduated from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana with a medical degree. Cesar’s father, an entrepreneur, had a big influence on him when he was younger. Cesar has dreamed of a bright profession since he was a child. He was a top student at Universidad de Brasil, where he studied general surgery and plastic surgery. Because he has a diverse background in internal medicine, critical care, general surgery, and plastic surgery, his education is one-of-a-kind. As a result, he is an exceptional doctor with considerable expertise in his specialty. He traveled to the United States after graduating in quest of greater possibilities to perfect his skills.

When there is a new language to learn, surviving in a new nation is a significant challenge. Cesar had to spend a whole day translating a page of his medical book into Spanish in order to follow the lesson during his medical residency in the United States. During this period, his dictionary served as a guide to help him conquer this obstacle. Providing financial assistance to his family during this time was another challenge for him. He also did odd jobs like pizza delivery, birthday party entertainment costumed as Barney or Spiderman, car maintenance, and valet service. Regardless of the circumstances, he persisted in his hard work and discipline until he attained success.

Cesar Velilla, who has eight clinics around the country, is now one of the most sought-after aesthetic surgeons in the United States. He is the founder of Evolution MD Medical Center, one of the most technologically sophisticated clinics for breast, face, neck, butt, and hair aesthetic treatments. In 2015, Evolution MD got AAACH accreditation, and he is now looking forward to launching the practice. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.