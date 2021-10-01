As Dominic Calvert-Lewin prepares for Manchester United, he receives injury updates and possible comeback dates for Everton.

Despite being plagued by injuries for the first two months of the season, Everton have had a great start to the season.

The Toffees won four of their first five games, and despite a wobble at Aston Villa before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship Queens Park Rangers, Rafa Benitez’s team got back on track with a 2-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

Everton travels to Old Trafford on Saturday for a midday match against Manchester United, but a number of crucial players could still be out.

Here’s a look at who’s been injured and who might be able to return.

This week, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman returned to training.

Although the two did not participate in the entire session, it was reassuring to see them back on the grass and working on their own.

Calvert-Lewin has not played since a 2-0 win against Brighton at the end of August after suffering a quadriceps strain while recovering from a fractured toe.

Meanwhile, Captain Coleman suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in early September.

He returned nine days later in a 3-1 comeback victory over Burnley, but has not appeared since.

The Manchester United game appears to be approaching quickly for the two, though it is believed that they will be ready to face West Ham following the international break.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin was one of the few players that participated throughout the entire practice.

After injury troubles plagued his first two years at Goodison, the Ivory Coast international has only made one appearance this season, playing the entire game against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

He’s been sidelined this time due to a tooth abscess and a thigh ailment, but it looks like he’ll be back shortly.

Richarlison did not train, but he has been hard at work in the gym all week in order to rebuild his fitness after being sidelined with a knee injury since the win against Burnley.

Andre Gomes, who was absent for the win over Norwich, was also absent for the practice. “The summary has come to an end.”