As dividends climb, companies pay out a total of £34.9 billion.

According to recent data, shareholder dividends paid to investors increased this year as corporations distributed cash held throughout the pandemic.

According to financial data firm Link Group, payouts totaled £34.9 billion between July and September, jumping 89 percent from the same period previous year.

Large one-time payments contributed to the steep increase, while regular dividends also increased by 52.6 percent to £27.7 billion.

As the pandemic spread, payouts dropped in the same period last year, leaving firms clinging to financial reserves.

“The good news is that companies have regularly delivered more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the year in the midst of the UK’s longest, harshest lockdown,” said Ian Stokes of Link.

“The surge in special dividends indicates how some companies are making catch-up payments, others are capitalizing on really strong demand, and yet others are grabbing the opportunity to sell assets at a time when prices are high and there are plenty of cash-rich purchasers.”

The biggest gainers were mining investors, whose rewards quadrupled to £12.8 billion, outpacing the next five largest industries combined.

As a result, mining corporations will account for approximately £1 of every £4 distributed this year by UK-listed companies. Shareholders in Ferrexpo and Rio Tinto have already received two special dividend payments this year as a result of rising iron ore prices.

However, Link Group has cautioned that declining commodity prices may result in lower mining dividend payouts in the coming year.

After the Bank of England abolished all limitations on payouts in July, banking dividends played a big role in growth between July and September.

Last year, the Bank of England ordered lenders to cancel roughly £8 billion in dividends in order to free up funds that could be used to help the economy.

According to Link Group’s monitor, practically all travel and hospitality companies have yet to resume dividend payments after a challenging 18 months of income lockdowns.