As diplomats rage over the Havana Syndrome response, a State Department official loses his job.

According to reports, a top official appointed by the State Department to oversee the agency’s response to the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” has been fired after only six months on the job, owing to diplomats’ anger and dissatisfaction with what they see as the agency’s failure to care for its officers.

According to NBC News, Ambassador Pamela Spratlen’s retirement comes as the State Department confronts questions about how it handled the illness, which was originally disclosed four years ago.

Spratlen had “lost the confidence of affected workers,” according to US diplomats who had suffered health problems as a result of the incidents.

Diplomats stationed in Cuba began feeling dizziness and pounding headaches in late 2016, sometimes accompanied by an unidentified “piercing directional noise.” Personnel in Russia and China reported more ‘attacks.’ During a secret trip to India, a member of the team of Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns apparently experienced symptoms compatible with the illness.

According to CNN, 24 injured diplomats were diagnosed with brain injury, citing a newly declassified but heavily redacted 2018 State Department Accountability Review Board report. Microwave radiation was found to be the culprit, with symptoms ranging from dizziness to insomnia to brain damage.

Following this, the CIA established a Health Incident Response Task Force in December to address the attacks and provide assistance to those who may have been affected or who may be subjected to a similar attack in the future.

Spratlen was invited back from retirement as a senior adviser to the task committee by the Biden administration in March.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had enlisted her cooperation, saying she would “assist us in making progress to address this issue wherever it impacts Department staff and their families.”

The affected diplomats, on the other hand, expressed their displeasure with the “continued stigma and denial inside the US government over their injuries” at a recent meeting with Blinken.

Despite Blinken’s assurances that the administration is doing everything possible to help, ambassadors say they are still having trouble accessing proper medical treatment, evaluation, and benefits. They stated that disbelief concerning the injuries is widespread, even among some high-ranking government officials.

The arrangements for Spratlen’s resignation were finalized days after the meeting, according to the NBC report. Spratlen is departing now, according to the State Department, since she has “reached the threshold of hours of labor” allowed under her retiree status. Her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.