As Dick Durbin calls for reform of the Bureau, a third inmate death has been reported at a federal prison.

Senator Dick Durbin has called for reform and the dismissal of Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal after the third inmate was killed in an altercation at a federal prison in the United States in the last month.

Jamarr Thompson, 33, was serving a term of more than five years at USP Florence in Fremont County, Colorado, when he became involved in an incident with another inmate. Thompson was pronounced dead shortly after, despite the fact that prison staff members “promptly commenced life-saving procedures,” according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Similar deaths in jails in Arizona and Pennsylvania have occurred recently.

Last month, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin of Illinois called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland to terminate Carvajal, a Trump nominee, for failing to address a variety of issues within the bureau.

Durbin confirmed his previous views this week, citing an attack at FCI Fort Dix in November in which one inmate was stabbed in the eyeball.

Durbin has previously raised concerns about the BOP’s decision not to suspend officers who had committed numerous crimes. According to an Associated Press investigation, over 100 bureau workers have been arrested, convicted, or sentenced for offenses since 2019.

The AP also discovered that the BOP overlooked a slew of misbehavior claims against federal prison guards.

The CDC was chastised even more for failing to limit the COVID-19 outbreak, which quickly spread throughout jails across the country.

In a statement, Durbin said, “It is beyond time for Attorney General Garland to replace Director Carvajal with a reform-minded Director who is not a product of the BOP bureaucracy.”

Thompson’s death was the most recent security concern for the federal prison system, which has been beset by chronic violence, major malfeasance, and personnel shortages. His death also comes at a time when Democrats in Congress are putting increasing pressure on the Justice Department to change.

A 61-year-old man died last month at USP Tucson in Arizona after an incident. A 32-year-old man was slain last week at USP Canaan in Waymart, Pennsylvania, after a confrontation with another prisoner.

Thompson has been incarcerated at the prison — which houses around 700 male offenders – since March, serving a sentence for attempted bank robbery.

