As Diane Sugden says her goodbyes, Emmerdale fans notice something is missing.

As Diane Sugden said her goodbyes in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, viewers noticed something was missing.

The renowned character’s farewell episode aired on Friday, after actress Elisabeth Estensen announced her departure from the long-running serial.

The 72-year-old actress has played the legendary matriarch for 22 years and has been a part of dramatic stories such as her tumultuous relationship with conman Charlie – as well as undergoing cancer treatment twice.

As she ultimately left the village for Portugal, the newest episode of the serial wrapped up her departure tale.

Diane was supposed to start a new life with Bernice and Gabby, but her departure was postponed after Gabby delivered birth last night.

However, a tense scene between Diane and Kim Tate was shown in tonight’s episode, when the character played by Claire King negotiated arrangements that allowed Gabby to stay so she could be close to her new grandson.

Diane agreed if Kim promised to give up 20% of her fortune to help Gabby raise the child, and the two came to an agreement.

The Emmerdale legends were frequently at odds throughout their tenure on the show, but they parted on friendly terms when Kim paid for Diane to leave the village in a Rolls Royce as the iconic character bid her final goodbyes to Emmerdale.

Fans of the program flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment at the loss of Diane Sugden.

“Diane will be sorely missed,” Paul remarked. Right from the start, she was fantastic.

“Great exit for #Diane!” Carole said. “Elizabeth Estensen will be remembered fondly.” “It feels like a piece of Emmerdale has been taken away with Diane’s departure,” Amelia said. “Farewell Diane Emmerdale isn’t going to be the same without you,” Rosie wrote on Twitter. However, numerous fans pointed out that according to the show’s social distancing policies, Diane was unable to hug her co-stars.

“The biggest social distancing send off I’ve ever seen come they could have at least pretended to hug as they’re never going to see her again,” one person commented.

“Well that was an atrocious send off, I mean no kisses and hugs?” Chris continued. Pathetic.” “No one could even hug Diane,” Traylor remarked.