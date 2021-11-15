As development on Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock begins, a talk with Dan Meis is critical.

Visiting Bramley-Moore Dock in person is still a fascinating, but also frustrating, experience.

Of course, being able to watch construction on a new stadium for Everton down at the waterfront is a huge step forward – and one that fans are now fortunate to be able to view.

This is a project that will define a generation of Blues fans and will be monumental for the city as a whole, so seeing club-branded construction vehicles moving in and out of the site is quite encouraging.

However, if you’re going to the site itself, it can be a little frustrating.