As developers defend their appearance, new Wirral Waters homes are dubbed “vile.”

‘Lego’ and’shipping containers’ have been used to describe the homes currently being erected at Wirral Waters.

Wirral Waters, a Peel L&P-led project on the Birkenhead docklands that will produce up to 13,000 houses over the next 25 years, will welcome its first residents in April of next year.

However, several residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the appearance of the residences they will be moving into at the East Float development.

According to a representative for Urban Splash, the developers behind the new residences at East Float, architecture and art are very subjective, thus the wide range of reactions to the new dwellings is unsurprising.

At the property, there are two types of residences being developed.

Row Houses are distinguished by their distinctive red cladding and are available in three sizes: a two-bedroom, two-story home, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-story home with a roof terrace, and the largest, a four-bedroom, three-story home.

The three-story ‘Town House’ residences have options such as a five-bedroom house with home offices, a ‘garden living’ home with living space downstairs, or a ‘loft living’ home with bedrooms on the first floor and open plan living areas upstairs.

“Drove through the new housing development at the Four Bridges and thought the dwellings looked like shipping containers, suppose it’s good for a dockside development,” one user wrote on the Facebook page Wallasey Gossip.

Others who disliked the homes described them as “vile,” with one commenting that they “looked like Lego.”

Another group member described the houses as “a couple of cargo containers stacked together.”

Some, though, disagreed.

“Pleased to see 2/3/4 bedroom houses being developed rather than blocks of flats,” one person said. For far too long, that land hasn’t been used for anything productive.” “It must be a bonus surely if it brings in new blood to the area with [money]to spend in the local area and people paying [Council Tax] rates,” one person remarked. “We’re delighted to engage with local people and hear what they think about East Float,” said an Urban Splash spokeswoman.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”