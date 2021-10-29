As destitute Stu betrays Corey, an ITV Coronation Street error is discovered.

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, homeless Stu betrayed Corey Brent, causing a catastrophe.

The gripping narrative of Seb Franklin’s murder took a new turn in Friday’s hour-long episode of the popular serial.

Kelly Neelan was wrongfully convicted of the crime earlier this year, while the true offender, Corey Brent, escaped with his life.

Nina Lucas and Asha Alahan have refused to give up their campaign for justice, and on Wednesday’s episode, they got a lucky break when Homeless Stu stepped into Asha’s business.

Asha instantly observed that the guy, played by Bill Fellows, was carrying Corey’s luggage, but she was unable to persuade him to hand it to her.

Because it contains his blood-soaked garments from the night of the attack, Corey’s bag is crucial evidence that could link him to the murder of Seb Franklin.

Homeless When Stu saw him throw the bag into the river, he vowed to blackmail Corey, promising to return the knapsack for the correct amount.

The deal was shown on tonight’s broadcast, when Stu traded the bag for $200 with Corey.

But, unbeknownst to Corey, Stu had already taken off the garments that linked him to the crime and handed them over to Nina and Asha.

The Wetherfield villain may finally be getting his comeuppance, according to viewers of the show.

Other Twitter users, on the other hand, were distracted by the bag, which was in immaculate shape despite being pulled from the river.

“That bag is really clean for being in the river, hmm,” Jodie observed.

“That black rucksack doesn’t appear like it’s been in a canal,” Daz added.

“That bag still looks brand new!” Andy exclaimed.

“That rucksack seemed new for being in the water,” Colin commented.