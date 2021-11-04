As desperate families wait for survivors in the collapsed Nigerian high-rise, hopes are dim.

The likelihood of finding more survivors in the rubble of a high-rise apartment in Nigeria that fell Monday while under construction has begun to fade, according to the Associated Press.

According to an emergency official, the death toll has grown – 36, but no one has been recovered alive since Tuesday. As the hunt for the missing person began Thursday, families and residents formed a line outside the building’s entrance. Despite gun-wielding soldiers warning them to stay away from the site, some implored officials to let them help, according to the Associated Press.

While the exact number of persons trapped inside the fallen structure is unknown, one construction worker on the scene believed that roughly 100 people were working there when it collapsed. According to the Associated Press, roughly 55 individuals could still be missing, based on the number of persons rescued and confirmed dead.

According to Segun Akande of the Nigerian Red Cross, “the odds are very thin, very slim” that there are other survivors among the rubble.

“They wouldn’t let me check if my son was alive or dead,” said Abel Godwin, who drove 448 miles from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to search the hospital where victims are being treated for his 18-year-old son, who had worked at the site.

The 21-story luxury apartment complex that was being erected tumbled Monday while construction workers, some of them were artisans who had started work that day, were on the site.

Officials took almost three hours to initiate the rescue effort after the building collapsed. Families and residents were outraged, claiming that the search for survivors was taking too long, despite the deployment of four excavators, life-detecting equipment, water, and oxygen. The rescuers are exhausted.

The Lagos governor has imposed a 30-day deadline to an impartial panel to determine the cause of the tragedy and if the project developers followed with all building codes. The six-member panel will also look at whether state regulators made any mistakes in managing the project.

"We are aware of a number of family members' concerns. People are outraged, to be sure "Governor Sanwo-Olu addressed those who were present at the scene.