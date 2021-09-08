As despair and strife swept over the area, street traders’ pockets were drained.

Following a string of arrests, police released photos that gave a peep into the pockets of Merseyside’s street dealers.

In Southport and Crosby, patrols swooped on suspected drug runners, detaining four individuals for questioning.

Officers used Twitter to disclose the hauls discovered in each operation, including photos of dozens of small bags.

Those bags contained heroin and crack cocaine, which had been divided into street transactions.

The largest haul was made after the arrest of a 43-year-old Southport man.

Police retrieved more than 120 wraps, which they displayed on a craft cutting board to show the scope of what they had discovered.

Two men were arrested in Crosby after a traffic stop uncovered 79 wraps of heroin and cocaine, broken into similar deals as those found in Southport.

After a further 47 knotted bags were seized, a 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A narcotics in Southport.

The total street worth of the haul would have been hundreds of pounds, but the images showed how the drugs trade can bring in significant sums of money by selling little amounts of illicit substances in vast quantities.

Drug gang revenues are often built on modest sales to a vast customer base, according to images previously demonstrating how cash collected on the streets is often made up of small change.

The swoops in Crosby and Southport were part of Merseyside Police’s Pelican and Overlord operations.

Overlord has had particular success in South Sefton, with tens of thousands of pounds and designer products seized in recent months from those working higher up the drug selling chain.

In Southport, father Anthony Buck was sentenced to prison last month, demonstrating the severity with which the courts may deal with street dealers.

He was discovered with 41 wraps of Class A drugs in his possession, and a search of the 49-year-phone old’s revealed an inquiry from someone trying to acquire drugs.

