As Democrats sue over congressional boundaries, Eric Holder calls Ohio’s new Congressional map a “insult.”

The legal arm of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) has filed a lawsuit against Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who signed off on the “rigged” and “insulting” map.

The newly drawn congressional district map was challenged Monday in Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Commission on behalf of a group of Ohio voters. The constitutional complaint claims that the map’s boundaries are the result of Republican partisan gerrymandering.

According to the lawsuit, the proposal is “far more crooked than its predecessor and an anomaly among political gerrymanders statewide.” “To reach this astounding result, the map-makers ignored established redistricting criteria, ripped communities apart, and diminished Black Ohioans’ voting power.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who chaired the committee, called the map “an affront to Ohioans,” who overwhelmingly supported redistricting reform in 2015 and 2018.

The complaint is challenging the final plan of U.S. House districts, which was approved by the Ohio Statehouse last week with no Democratic support and was signed by DeWine on Saturday. Without Democratic support, the map will be in place for four years rather than the usual ten.

In a signing statement, DeWine said, “When compared to the other plans given by House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress toward producing a fair, compact, and competitive map.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the lawsuit, the map favors Republicans 12-3, however the GOP claims it is 6-2, with the other seven districts being competitive.

Republicans, who were in charge of the mapmaking process, claim that the map is fair, constitutional, and competitive, and that it does not favor any political party or its incumbents unfairly.

The NDRC’s lawsuit is directed at DeWine and the other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rather than the state legislators who approved the map in the end. The panel was given a potentially significant role in the approval of Ohio’s legislative and congressional district plans by voters. Without taking a vote, Congress missed the deadline for establishing a congressional map.