As demand surges following the shutdown, experts are warning of a timber shortage and soaring prices.

According to the BBC, builders are facing lumber shortages and higher prices as suppliers “battle to meet up” with soaring demand following the coronavirus lockdown.

Climate change is impacting supply as well, with an increase in wildfires and the quantity of pests that attack trees.

The government has been encouraged to respond by supporting the UK’s forestry industry, which now imports 80% of the wood used in the country.

It stated that it is devoted to expanding forests and that by the conclusion of this Parliament, it expects to triple tree planting rates.

Forests represent only about 13% of the UK’s land, according to the National Farmers Union, and fewer than 60% of England’s current woodlands were in “active management” in 2019.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the Timber Trade Federation (TTF) stated suppliers were “working around the clock” to meet demand.

“The pandemic has been the main issue producing supply and demand problemsâ€ but there are other factors at play,” said David Hopkins, the company’s CEO. Huge forest fires are raging across North America, putting a stop to the production of a lot of timber.

“Fires and now bugs are removing a large amount of product from the market.”

“Why is it that the UK has the lowest forest cover in Europe, despite the fact that we are one of the world’s largest importers and users of timber?” he said.

“Now is the time to talk to our own lawmakers in this country about what we’re going to do about it, especially because we’re hosting the climate change talks.”

There was “no doubt” that the world’s natural forests were decreasing owing to climate change, according to Graham Taylor, managing director of Pryor and Rickett Silviculture, which administers roughly 50,000 acres of forestry across the UK.

“Canada is cutting its annual cut because its natural forests are threatened by fire, pests, and disease,” he said. When it pulls back because it is such a large producer, the rest of the globe catches a cold.”

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Sweden, which supplies nearly half of the structural timber used in the UK, has its lowest stock levels in 20 years.

