As demand grows across the country, Biden’s $1 billion investment in rapid COVID tests will quadruple supply.

As demand rises, the Biden administration is investing $1 billion in quick COVID-19 tests in an effort to treble supply across the country.

“Today’s billion-dollar investment in testing manufacturing puts us on track to treble the number of at-home quick tests available for Americans by December,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients on Wednesday.

“This means we’ll have 200 million rapid at-home tests available per month starting in December, with tens of millions of additional tests arriving on the market in the coming weeks,” Zients added.

Demand for the easy at-home testing option has continued to rise since the product launched earlier this year, especially with the start of the new school year, fewer constraints on travel, and the return to work for many people across the country.

President Joe Biden announced in September that the federal government would contribute $2 billion to ensure that tests would be available and to encourage producers to increase production.

The White House also said on Wednesday that it would follow through on a September vow to expand access to free testing by adding 10,000 local pharmacies to the government’s testing program.

“We’re tripling our commitment to 20,000 local pharmacies today. Through the federal government’s pharmacy program, 20,000 local pharmacies will provide free testing “At a news conference, Zeints stated. “Compared to when the president took office, this is an eightfold rise.” The increase will be in addition to the country’s 30,000 community-based testing sites.

Despite efforts to increase the availability of rapid at-home testing, which potentially discourage COVID-positive people from reporting their diagnosis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) insists that the new tests will have no effect on public tracking.

“We continue to track PCRs and PCR positive, and many of these [quick]tests allow for the tracking of rapid test positivity, as well as point of care positivity—some of these tests do so via an app. Many people who test positive with a quick test will also test positive with a PCR, so we’ll keep track of those cases, and in some situations, we’ll rely on patients to report their positivity “Director of the CDC. This is a condensed version of the information.