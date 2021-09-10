As David was shot in a gun siege on Emmerdale, an armed police officer was mistakenly sighted.

After Russ shot David, the aftermath of the gun siege was played out in Emmerdale tonight.

Victoria and Wendy begged Russ to let them go so David could survive, as he was bleeding profusely from his stomach.

Russ, on the other hand, shattered their cellphones, rendering them unable to call for assistance.

Victoria was compelled to take matters into her own hands after David passed out, smacking Russ in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Fans, on the other hand, were all wondering the same thing about the armed cops stationed outside The Hideaway.

Instead of trying to enter the building, the officers were seen fighting with a devastated Jacob and Bob.

“Cannot believe someone has been shot in Emmerdale and the police are still standing outside doing nothing,” user RainbowJam tweeted. As if they’d be that laid-back!”

“Police are a little slow,” Peter observed.

“Armed cops not doing much,” Jon tweeted.

“Wtf are the cops doing?” wrote user TellyChat.

“What are the cops doing?” Mary continued. They just stood outside doing s**t after hearing a gunshot.”

“Where are the cops when you need them?” Steve wondered.

Oh, they’re arguing with each other outside.”

“What a load of nonsense, as if the cops would let the public get that close!” Tony tweeted.