As Daniel Craig’s final 007 film premieres, a James Bond lookalike fears the end of his career.

As Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007 premiered in UK cinemas on Thursday, a James Bond lookalike who described his appearance as “very much like Bond” thinks his doppelgänger career is done (September 30).

According to his agency’s website, Steve Wright, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, charges upwards of £577 for a two-hour meet and greet session and has worked as a doppelganger in Dubai and Monaco.

The 53-year-old, who is just two weeks younger than actor Craig, believes his 14-year career at a doppelganger agency is coming to an end, but he still hopes for some more employment.

“I believe that once the new picture is released, it will be the last of me. He stated, “The final curtain will have come down.”

“They’ll name the next Bond in nine months, but I think I’ve got a little more time.”

“I’m not a perfect doppelganger, but with my gun drawn and a tuxedo on, I look a lot like him.

“Being a good lookalike is all about how you relate with people.”

Steve, who grew up in the Norfolk town of Sheringham, said he got into the doppelganger business after a buddy told him he looked like Craig.

His agency also finds him work in other areas, such as television and balls, in addition to meet and greets.

“When Casino Royale was released in 2006, people claimed I looked a little bit like him,” he explained.

“I sent some photos to a lookalike agency, and within a month, I was in a five-star hotel in Monaco, about to begin a show, thinking to myself, ‘What the **** am I doing here?’ Since then, I’ve visited Dubai, South Africa, Monaco, and other places.”

Steve, who also works as a commercial photographer, claimed that starring beside Craig in a moment in 007’s 2008 film Quantum of Solace was the highlight of his career.