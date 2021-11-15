As dangerous space debris flies past the International Space Station, astronauts are forced to seek refuge.

According to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency, Russian and American crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were compelled to take refuge on Monday morning as space debris sailed past the football-field-sized modular space station twice.

After a piece of space debris was projected to fly past the ISS, US astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Peter Dubrov were ordered to relocate to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, while American astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as Germany’s Matthias Maurer, were ordered to relocate to the Crew Dragon.

Excessive space junk was discovered.