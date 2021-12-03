As Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surprise’ is disclosed, Ibrahima Konate makes an honest Liverpool transfer disclosure.

Prior to his departure from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate claimed he ‘didn’t believe’ Liverpool’s interest in him was genuine.

The 22-year-old French defender was the Reds’ only summer signing, having signed a £36 million deal with the club at the end of May.

Konate’s four-year stay in the Bundesliga with Leipzig came to an end with this move, although he wasn’t persuaded that Liverpool’s summer offer was real at the time.

Konate told the Premier League’s official YouTube channel about his reaction to learning the Reds were interested in signing him: “To be honest, I didn’t believe it when I first heard it.

“But after speaking with Klopp, I said, “Oh!” I was overjoyed, but I couldn’t say much because I still had a number of critical games with Leipzig ahead of me. I was both astonished and delighted.

“Whenever I used to play FIFA, I always choose Liverpool.”

Konate revealed that his parents were aware of the contract before he was, but that he kept the information a secret so that he could finish the season strong with Leipzig.

“Yes, of course! They knew about it before I did “When asked if he informed his family about his move to Anfield, he responded no.

“They didn’t find out until May 3 because I had a big game with Leipzig, but once they did, they were ecstatic.”

As he adjusts to his new surroundings, Konate’s game time in a Liverpool shirt has been restricted so far this season.

However, one of his four Premier League starts came in Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United on the road.

Konate overcame the challenge of facing Cristiano Ronaldo with ease, frustrating the 36-year-old throughout the process.

“I was taken aback because he is regarded as one of the top players on the planet. But he’s exactly like me, a human with two arms and two legs “When asked how he felt about facing Ronaldo, the Liverpool central defense answered, “It was tough.”

“All I had to do was stay focused and play my game with the rest of the team. It was satisfactory, but not exceptional.”