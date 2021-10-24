As Cristiano Ronaldo makes his admission, a Brazilian icon begs Liverpool to complete the transfer.

Rivaldo, a Brazilian icon, believes Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, should join Liverpool.

After impressing in his debut season with Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the 24-year-old was linked with the Reds during the summer.

The forward had a strong season last year, scoring six goals and grabbing nine assists, and has continued in the same vein this season, scoring three times in seven games.

Raphinha recently won his first cap for Brazil, but Rivaldo has stated that a move to Liverpool would be a “huge step” in his career.

“He has the ability to play for a more prestigious club.” He is playing terrific football and, as a player, he is constantly looking for new and more difficult challenges, so a transfer would be beneficial to him,” the former Barcelona playmaker told Betfair.

Cristiano Ronaldo has replied to criticism of his work rate ahead of Liverpool’s match against Manchester United.

Since his return to Old Trafford, the 36-year-old has scored six goals, but the Reds’ fiercest rivals have conceded seven times in their last two games due to a lack of defensive form.

The former Real Madrid striker has stated that scoring goals is his major duty in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, rather than defending.

Ronaldo spoke with Sky Sports about his new playing style, but insists he is unfazed by the controversy.

“If people are concerned about me or speak about me, it is because they see my potential and value in football.”

