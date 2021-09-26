As crisis negotiations take place, the Stanlow Oil Refinery is on the verge of collapsing.

The Stanlow Oil Refinery may be on the verge of collapse, according to reports today. Urgent negotiations with tax officials have been convened.

According to the Sunday Times, executives at the oil refinery in Ellesmere Port are in urgent talks with HMRC over a £356 million VAT bill.

Stanlow is the second largest refinery in the United Kingdom, supplying one-sixth of the country’s road fuel.

Through their firm Essar Oil UK, tycoon brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia own it.

The refinery’s VAT bill was built under the government’s Covid VAT deferral scheme during the pandemic.

“Positive negotiations are ongoing,” the company, which employs 1,700 people, said.

It comes at a time when the country is experiencing a fuel shortage, with BP, Esso, and Tesco forced to close a small number of its gas stations on Friday due to a shortage of HGV drivers to supply the fuel.

Despite the government’s pleas to purchase fuel “as usual” and not to panic buy, large lines of people have formed at gas stations across the country.

An NHS employee told The Washington Newsday that she had struggled to get fuel from three petrol stations in Wirral on Saturday before being forced to wait in a half-hour line, which caused her to be late for work.

Laura stated that only V-Power fuel was available at £1.50 per litre when she finally made it to the head of the line.

“I had to put my last £30 in the tank,” she explained. I’m working for the next four days and won’t be paid until Wednesday, so I sobbed at the gas station.

“I’m now behind schedule for patients who rely on me for food and medications.”

The government plans to take steps to address the shortfall of HGV drivers by relaxing visa limits for up to 5,000 foreign drivers for a limited time.

On Friday night, No 10 reiterated that any new restrictions would be “very tightly time-limited.”

The decision was made in an effort to alleviate delivery issues at gas stations and food shortages in supermarkets.

The reforms, which will take effect next month, will “ensure preparations for the festive season stay on track,” according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.