As criminals target the town, residents have been cautioned that locks may not be sturdy enough.

As criminals continue to target sheds and garages across Southport, residents are being advised to use stronger locks.

Two males were apprehended by police earlier this month while attempting to steal a motorcycle from a driveway.

After reports and CCTV evidence of a guy testing automobile door handles in Churchtown on September 13, a warning was issued.

After bikes, tools, and athletic equipment were taken from sheds and garages in the town, police officers are urging residents to use better locks and shed alarms.

“The criminals will hunt for the weakest place in security and exploit it,” according to a post on Sefton Police’s Facebook page.

“They may employ tools to target the hinges, even if your padlock is sturdy.

“Even when inside sheds, make sure bikes are locked with steel D locks. Cuts are being made in cable locks.

“And don’t forget to include a shed alarm. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy; just something to make you contact 999 so we can try to capture the thieves in the act.”

Please call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report a crime.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.