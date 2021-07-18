As crackdown operations continue, gang yobs have been linked to disturbances in Liverpool’s clubland.

Low-level yobs are thought to be behind a surge of violence in Liverpool’s clubland, taking advantage of quieter streets to target victims.

In recent weeks, the city center has been the scene of a number of concerning incidents, including many sword attacks.

Homophobia and transphobia appear to have played a role in a number of assaults.

The attacks sparked outrage and disgust across Merseyside, prompting requests for more police presence in the city’s busiest nightclubs.

As part of its efforts to prevent further disturbance, Merseyside Police has increased patrols and maintained a 24-hour presence in crucial areas.

One of those on the frontlines of the conflict today highlighted that the violence was rooted in what was going on in the streets, not in the venues where people are returning in greater numbers as lockdown limits are lifted.

According to John Hughes, CEO of the Liverpool Nightlife CIC, which represents more than 200 bars, clubs, and pubs in the city, he has been in negotiations with the police, Liverpool City Council, and the Police and Crime Commissioner about what he feels are causes causing current unrest.

One of them is the presence of drug-trafficking gangs, whose rivalry may sometimes devolve into violence, and whose members take advantage of the quieter streets in the early hours of the morning to attack people on their way home.

“I want to be clear that what has been going on has nothing to do with the bars,” Mr Hughes added. What’s going on in the streets is what’s going on in the streets.

“It’s a problem that I’ve raised with the authorities.

“I was thrilled to have a senior police officer and the PCC accompany me, and the mayor will accompany me later this month.

“We’re all collaborating to solve the problem on the streets.

“The problem is that we have low-level dealer groups loitering about, and they see individuals as easy prey.

“Whether they’re trying to sell them anything or snatching from them later in the night,” says the narrator.

