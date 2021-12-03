As covid worries mount, restaurants in Liverpool are losing holiday appointments.

Following the discovery of the Omicron strain, restaurants around Liverpool have suffered cancellations this week.

Following recent inconsistent comments from ministers and officials, the administration has emphasized that Christmas celebrations should not be canceled and that there are no restrictions limiting their size.

However, some eateries in the city have witnessed an increase in cancellations for Christmas parties.

Sotrovimab, a new medicine that reduces the chance of death by nearly 80%, could be used to treat Omicron.

Crosby Road North’s The Workshop is a small plates restaurant that has been serving the community for more than three years.

Steve Rice, proprietor of Waterloo’s The Workshop restaurant, said: “Everyone must look after themselves, therefore if people feel compelled to cancel reservations, they must do so as a safety precaution.

“Obviously, it has an influence on businesses, but it also has an impact on the surrounding community.

“We in the Waterloo region are staunch believers in looking out for one another, which is why we can prosper as members of the community.

“I understand that people are afraid, and that people have their own health issues to deal with,” he added. “I’m not knocking anybody for canceling, but we have had a few do so.”

In cases like this, Steve told The Washington Newsday, they just keep “pushing,” the restaurant will engage the local community, and they will “hopefully see the rise come back” to them.

Mr. Rice stated, “We’ve lost three events, but we’ve recently launched Ophelia’s, a cocktail bar and steakhouse concept next door, and we’ve gained two parties there, so it’s still a mixed bag.

“I don’t mind cancellations; no shows, on the other hand, are a huge role in what is truly destructive to a firm, because you can’t plan for an unforeseen loss.”

Steve explained how he is putting patrons at ease throughout the holiday season: “We’ve always been a table service restaurant, and our two new concepts are the same.

“We’re back to wearing masks now; you’re not compelled to wear one as a customer, but my staff is wearing masks again because we need them.”

