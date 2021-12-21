As COVID takes a renewed toll on officers, the NYPD reinstates its mask policy.

As COVID-19 instances increase among its ranks, the New York Police Department has reinstated a mask policy for its personnel.

A senior NYPD officer told CNN on Tuesday that the police was reintroducing a mandatory masking policy that it implemented during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While working indoors or engaging with the general public, the present policy will apply to all members, regardless of immunization status.

Thousands of NYPD officers have phoned in sick, prompting the decision to reinstate the mask policy. The NYPD has 2,712 uniformed officers out ill as of this week, accounting for 7.8% of its officer force. According to CNN, these figures are nearly double the average 3% that are available at any one time.

NYPD officers, like other city employees, were obliged to vaccinate as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate. The department, on the other hand, has been one of the most adamant about not complying with the immunization order. The rank-and-file officers’ union attempted to sue the administration over the order, but it was unsuccessful in federal court.

The NYPD, on the other hand, has caught up and currently has 88 percent of its staff immunized. At the same time, it has been claimed that members of the NYPD have sought the most vaccine exemptions since the mandate was first announced, with an estimated 11% of the force requesting one.

The NYPD was initially in charge of enforcing the city’s social distancing laws at a time when New York was at the epicenter of the outbreak. This was eventually limited, but hundreds of officers, including outgoing Commissioner Dermot Shea, became afflicted.

Since the advent of the Omicron form of COVID-19, the city is bracing itself for a rise in cases.

De Blasio announced a tighter COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Dec. 6, which will take effect on Monday. Vaccination requirements for visiting specific establishments will be significantly tightened under the new policy. Instead of requiring only one dose of the COVID vaccine to gain access to facilities like gyms or restaurants, New Yorkers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination.