As Covid rates rise, Ryanair, EasyJet, and TUI have canceled flights to and from Morocco.

Moroccan officials have ordered UK airlines and vacation companies to halt travel to the country until further notice.

Easyjet, Ryanair, and TUI are among the companies that have been impacted.

Passengers from the United Kingdom are not prohibited from returning home, although they are unable to fly immediately.

As the number of instances of covid rises, a Liverpool doctor criticizes the ‘inexplicable delay.’

Travelers must pass through a third country on their way to their destination.

“Travellers affected by flight cancellations should contact their airline or tour operator for information on alternative routes via other countries (eg France, Spain) where flights are operating normally,” according to the Gov.uk website.

The restriction comes as the number of Covid cases in the UK has risen again, with over 200 deaths reported on Tuesday.

New cases have also been above 40,000 per day for seven days in a running, according to government data.

These data are thought to be at their highest level since March.

According to estimates from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Morocco’s weekly rate of reported Covid-19 cases was 10.4 per 100,000 individuals last week.

In comparison, the weekly rate in the United Kingdom was 445.5 instances per 100,000.

Angry airline passengers are going to Twitter to vent their frustrations, as some are unable to return home from their vacations.

“My flight was cancelled, and your agents have refused to reschedule my flight to return home,” Jen tweeted to Ryanair.

“Thank you for keeping me in Morocco!”

“Currently stranded in Morocco and have not received any clarification from the TUI Rep or yourselves,” Siama wrote to TUI.

“Could you please provide me with an update?” #noreply #COVID.” “I’ve been waiting for an answer to my DM since yesterday in Morocco and need to know how I’m travelling back,” Anisha wrote to Easyjet.

“Has my flight been canceled, or have other plans been made?”

Morocco has also barred flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands, a popular tourist destination.