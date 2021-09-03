As COVID overburdens facilities, Idaho hospitals are preparing to enact crisis care standards.

Overwhelmed by COVID cases, Idaho hospitals are planning to impose crisis standards of care, which call for directing limited resources to the patients who are most likely to survive.

The number of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU patients in the state reached new highs this week. Idaho, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and a significant dearth of hospital beds and staff to handle the inflow of patients, could enact the crisis care standards in days, according to the Associated Press.

The guidelines, according to Dr. Bill Dittrich of St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, will leave him with the difficult duty of determining which patients will receive life-saving therapy.

“I don’t believe anyone will ever be ready to have the kinds of conversations or make the types of decisions that we’re worried we’ll have to make in the coming weeks. “I’m terrified,” Dittrich admitted.

The Associated Press was welcomed into St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center’s restricted ICUs this week in the aim of informing people about the severe situation.

“There’s a lot of waste here, and a lot of it could be avoided. I’m not only referring about the loss of a life. Ultimately, it’s a loss of hope,” said chief medical officer Dr. Jim Souza. “Those of us in health care were like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s like the cavalry coming over the hill,’ when the vaccines were released in December. To see what’s going on right now? It’s all a waste of time.”

Kristen Connelly and her coworkers convene in the ICUs on a regular basis to flip over each patient, taking care not to unplug the tangle of tubes and wires that keep them alive.

Connelly was unfazed when Idaho’s hospitals were practically overburdened with coronavirus patients last winter, confident she could make a difference. Instead of focusing on one patient at a time, she now looks after a number of them. Many colleagues have resigned as a result of the pandemic’s persistent demands.

“I’m at a loss for words at this point. “I don’t think I have much left,” the 26-year ICU nurse remarked on Tuesday.

Connelly's own life is in a state of emergency as she attempts to keep her remaining reserves of vitality alive. She no longer eats at home and has stopped eating altogether.