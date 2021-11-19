As COVID levels rise, the German government closes Christmas markets and hospitals consider rationing care.

One state has closed its Christmas markets for the year as Germany enters a “national state of emergency.”

According to the Associated Press, Bavaria has canceled this year’s Christmas markets due to fears about viral transmission. For three weeks, all bars and clubs in the state will be shuttered. In a news conference, Governor Markus Soeder said that regions with more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people each week will face harsher regulations.

COVID infections are on the rise in both the state and the country, prompting these actions. Regular medical treatment is no longer guaranteed in some parts of Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The agency’s director, Lothar Wieler, attributed this to overcrowding in hospitals and intensive care units.

During a press conference in Berlin, Wieler stated, “All of Germany is one giant epidemic.” “A national emergency has been declared. The emergency brake must be applied.” States may be forced to take severe steps in order to treat patients. Chancellor Angela Merkel recently agreed with governors from around the country that patient thresholds should be implemented in hospitals. Over the course of seven days, these would relate the number of hospital admissions attributed to the infection per 100,000 persons. There has been no official confirmation of whether or not these measures will be implemented.

For the third day in a row, the Robert Koch Institute reported that the number of cases in the United States had surpassed 50,000. A total of 201 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to the report. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has killed over 98,000 people in the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The German air force verified a Bild report that it was preparing to assist patients in being transferred to facilities with open beds.

In order to combat the growth in COVID-19 instances, Wieler has urged for immediate further measures.

Wieler’s remarks came after the upper house of parliament adopted new measures to manage the outbreak presented by the center-left alliance that emerged following the national election on September 26. To access shared workplaces or public transportation, people must show they are vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have tested negative for the virus, according to the new rules, which go into effect on Wednesday. Employees will be required to do so as well. This is a condensed version of the information.